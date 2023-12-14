Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,944 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $278.68 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.85 and a 12-month high of $279.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,161.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.79.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

