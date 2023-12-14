Wallace Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

