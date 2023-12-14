Wallace Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.