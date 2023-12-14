Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.0% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NOW opened at $715.29 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

