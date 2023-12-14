Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $356,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Trading Up 4.2 %

BAC stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $253.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

