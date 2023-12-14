Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases 792 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.91 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

