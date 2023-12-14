Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises 5.9% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.90% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,286 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.26 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

