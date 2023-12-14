Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 83,524 Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC owned 1.06% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 125.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at $369,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJH opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $256.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

About Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.