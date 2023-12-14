Wallace Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 119.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,201,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,622 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JD.com by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Up 0.4 %

JD stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

