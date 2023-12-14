Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Copart by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Copart by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

