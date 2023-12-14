Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 166 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 130,880 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $164.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day moving average of $144.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

