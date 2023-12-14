Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 208 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $134.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.71.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.