Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 995 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 2.4 %

PCG opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

