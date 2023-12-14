Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

