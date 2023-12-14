Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $268,000 Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
BILL Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $74.74 on Thursday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.
View Our Latest Report on BILL
Insider Activity at BILL
In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.