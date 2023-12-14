Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $289,000 Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $191,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $358,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XONE stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.