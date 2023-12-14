Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Update

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

WMG opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 150.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

