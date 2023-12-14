Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $179.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

