Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

WFRD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Weatherford International has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $100.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 194,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

