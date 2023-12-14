West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 5.8 %

WFG opened at C$105.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$98.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$102.63. The company has a market cap of C$8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -175.58 and a beta of 1.97. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$88.61 and a 12 month high of C$121.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$1.20. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 5.4279749 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

