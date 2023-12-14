Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW) Short Interest Up 27.8% in November

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 92.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the second quarter valued at $548,000.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of WESTW stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Westrock Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

