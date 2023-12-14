WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Sunday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus raised WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in WestRock by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

