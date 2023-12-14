Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WHLM

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.