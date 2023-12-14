William Jeffrey Hire Sells 5,000 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $167.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.85. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.02 and a 12 month high of $168.10.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 12.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

