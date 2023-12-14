Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 46,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE MDT opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

