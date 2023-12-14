Windsor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

