Windsor Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

