Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

