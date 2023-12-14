Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

