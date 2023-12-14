Windsor Capital Management LLC Invests $667,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

