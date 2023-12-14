WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLG. TD Cowen assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Trading Up 2.1 %

KLG stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sherry Brice acquired 3,150 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WK Kellogg news, CEO Gary H. Pilnick purchased 93,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $999,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,274.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sherry Brice acquired 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $109,686.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 157,065 shares of company stock worth $1,682,781 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent SEC filing.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.