WOO Network (WOO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $120.10 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 51.3% against the dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $631.91 million and $120.10 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,230,434,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,777,543,481 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

