Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Worksport Stock Up 21.3 %

Worksport stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Worksport has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

