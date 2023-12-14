Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.39 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

