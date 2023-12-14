Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENEGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,350,000. Braidwell LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,033,000 after purchasing an additional 185,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ XENE opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on XENE

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.