Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,350,000. Braidwell LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,033,000 after purchasing an additional 185,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

