Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L Sells 2,901 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,083,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 21,749 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $357,118.58.

On Friday, December 1st, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 38,340 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $678,234.60.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 20,539 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $340,125.84.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METC opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 36,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 87.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

METC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

