11,228 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,695,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,079,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,119,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $165.97 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $167.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.34.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

