115,429 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 115,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.9% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 26,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 42,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 31,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.8 %

BMY opened at $51.46 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.