11,805 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 177.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 121.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 166,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

WY opened at $33.95 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.