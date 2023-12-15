15,700 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 64.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,336,000 after acquiring an additional 538,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 545.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 489,490 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 15.4% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,764,000 after acquiring an additional 484,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Avnet by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 465,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $49.49 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

