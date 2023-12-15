203 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 130,880 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $163.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.91 and a 200 day moving average of $144.35. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $164.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

