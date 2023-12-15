215 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,794 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $173.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $173.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.85.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

