23,505 Shares in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. New England Research & Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Columbus McKinnon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 32.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

