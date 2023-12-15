2,562 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

OEF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.34. 24,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.15. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.20 and a 12-month high of $221.95.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

