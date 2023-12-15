2,928 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VGT traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $483.34. 96,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,644. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $483.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.