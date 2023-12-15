42-coin Price Down 22% Over Last Week (42)

42-coin (42) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $54,841.17 or 1.30024609 BTC on major exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $35.00 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00169593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008730 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002231 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.