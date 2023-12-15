5,218 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

