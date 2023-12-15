5,355 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 64.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after purchasing an additional 66,855 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 210.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:VONE remained flat at $215.35 during trading hours on Friday. 22,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.70 and its 200 day moving average is $200.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $170.65 and a 12 month high of $216.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
