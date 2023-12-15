680 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morningstar by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 1,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,975,000 after buying an additional 687,459 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,989,000 after buying an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,622,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,320,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.7 %

MORN opened at $283.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $286.57.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $2,462,231.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,482,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,015,505,723.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company's stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

