8,257 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $227.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.27. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $341.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Stories

